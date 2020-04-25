INT Chain Trading Up 1.1% This Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.04476298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013255 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

