Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 10th Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.26. 50,068,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

