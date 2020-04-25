Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,068,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

