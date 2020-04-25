Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,068,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

