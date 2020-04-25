Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $55,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $514.93. 514,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,154. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.27. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

