Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 32,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,401. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45.

