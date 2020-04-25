Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $9.36 million and $22,405.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

