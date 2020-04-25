ION (ION) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, ION has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $301,865.71 and $302.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006172 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,692,971 coins and its circulating supply is 12,792,971 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.