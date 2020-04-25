IQ.cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $384,101.41 and $1.37 million worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,162 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

