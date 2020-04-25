iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,048 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 20.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.99% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $176,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

TLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

