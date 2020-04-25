iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.73% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,669,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,710,000 after purchasing an additional 514,339 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 945,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 930,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 270,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.