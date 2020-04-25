iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. 4,227,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

