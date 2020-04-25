iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 170.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

