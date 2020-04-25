iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

