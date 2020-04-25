iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

