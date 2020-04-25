iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,807 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.32% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,385,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

IWC opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

