iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 1,277,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

