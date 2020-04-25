iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $77.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

