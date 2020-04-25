Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,646,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,164. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

