ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ITVPY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 2,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

About ITV PLC/ADR

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

