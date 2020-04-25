Iungo (ING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Iungo has a market cap of $12,062.32 and approximately $41.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.04492141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013300 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

