IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. On average, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

