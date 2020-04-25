J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,207. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $101.60. 882,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

