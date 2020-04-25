James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.