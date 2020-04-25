Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,925.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $118,024.17 and $27,925.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,729,082 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

