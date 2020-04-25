JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.10 ($24.53).

DEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

EPA:DEC opened at €16.31 ($18.97) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.72. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

