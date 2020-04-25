JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

