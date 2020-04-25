Jetcoin (JET) Price Down 49.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $16,879.03 and $3,564.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

