JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 292.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

