Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $6.01 million and $9.77 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.