Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.