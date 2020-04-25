Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Kelly Services worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

