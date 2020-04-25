Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

