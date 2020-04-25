Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

