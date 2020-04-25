Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,385. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

