Kin Price Reaches $0.0000 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Kin has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $66,751.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Allbit. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Stellarport, COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

