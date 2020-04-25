KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. KLA reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.92. 1,468,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,625. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.