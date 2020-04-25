Klimatas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,901.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,706.17 and $2,901.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00332019 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00419932 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015210 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007095 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

