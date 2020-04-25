Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Koppers worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

KOP opened at $11.19 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

