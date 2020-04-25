Krios (KRI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $72.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Krios has a market cap of $2.24 million and $72.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,325,077 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

