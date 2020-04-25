Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,269.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Kryll has a market cap of $1.34 million and $8,269.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Kryll has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.02603139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.