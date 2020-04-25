Kuai Token (KT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,379,351 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

