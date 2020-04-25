KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0478 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $74,782.37 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

