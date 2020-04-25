Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of LH stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after buying an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

