Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.18. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

