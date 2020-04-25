Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.50 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $44.50 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02586510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,953,847 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

