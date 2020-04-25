Lamden Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,331.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

