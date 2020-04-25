Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 207.6% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

