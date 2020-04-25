Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

