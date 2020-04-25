LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $514,196.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $514,196.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 665,408,692 coins and its circulating supply is 353,719,758 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

